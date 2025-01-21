German Chancellor: US The Closest Ally Of Germany Outside EU

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Davos, Switzerland Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed on Tuesday that the United States is the closest ally of Germany outside of Europe, adding, "I will do everything to maintain that status because it is in our mutual interest".

Speaking during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz emphasized the transatlantic partnership's indispensable nature, describing the relationship between US and Germany as a cornerstone of global peace and security.

"President says: America first and he means it. There is nothing wrong with focusing on the interests of one's own country all of us do that. However cooperation and mutual understanding are also in everyone's best interest" he said.

Scholz emphasized the need for measured responses to U.S. policy shifts rejecting overreaction and unwarranted appeasement.

He also stated that Trump and his government will keep the world in suspense in the coming years referencing anticipated changes in energy trade and foreign policy.

The Chancellor underscored the economic dimension of the U.S.-Europe relationship, describing it as a powerful engine for growth and innovation. "Our partnership is also an engine for successful economic development," Scholz said. He pointed to the necessity of defending free trade and fostering global competition both of which are vital for long-term prosperity.

Scholz turned his attention to Europe Scholz called for strategic investments in key sectors including defense infrastructure education and sustainable energy to ensure Europe's competitiveness and sovereignty in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Scholz called for pragmatism and collaboration in a world increasingly polarized by ideological divides and emphasized the importance of maintaining clarity and calm in the face of global challenges saying "In a world which in the mirror of social media permanently seems to teeter on the brink of a nervous breakdown we need cool heads."

This came after a disagreement between Trump and Scholz regarding NATO spending after Trump called on NATO member countries to increase their defense spending from the current two percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to a minimum of 5percent.

Recently Scholz also had clashes with one of President Trump's main supporters billionaire Elon Musk over issues related to freedom of speech and social media.

This followed Musk's support for an extremist far right party ahead of the elections in Germany. (end)

