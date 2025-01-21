Powerschool Sued Over Data Breach In California Federal Court

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSchool, which provides cloud-cased software solutions to schools, was sued in Court in Sacramento alleging the company negligently allowed a data breach that compromised the data of 60 million students, as well as educators, administrators and others.

On December 28, 2024, PowerSchool was infiltrated by cybercriminals who accessed highly sensitive information of both students and educators. The information exposed included names, addresses, contact information, social security numbers, medical date and more going back almost 20 years.

According to the complaint, PowerSchool's lack of robust authentication and access control security measures allowed these cybercriminals to steal information. And, the complaint alleges PowerSchool failed to notify any of the impacted students or educators of the date breach. Instead, the company only notified the school systems, leaving many families unaware and many schools in the difficult position of communicating the company's failure.

"PowerSchool's failure not only allowed this breach, but could very well allow continued data breaches of those students, teachers and administrators," said attorney Kiley Grombacher of Bradley/Grombacher. "PowerSchool behaved in a reckless manner as they were made aware of the potential issues with their system but ignored it time and again."

The case is Jaclyn Brooke Faircloth et al. v. PowerSchool Group LLC, PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., USDC, Eastern District of California Sacramento Division, Case No. 2:25-at-00109.

