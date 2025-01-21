Esports Trade Association Announces Esportsnext 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EsportsNext 2025 | Dream Big, Play Bigger | Dallas, TX - May 22-23, 2025

A Featuring Leaders, Innovative Panels, and Exclusive Networking Opportunities; Taking Place in Dallas, Texas, During DreamHack Dallas

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) announces EsportsNext 2025, presented by Coca-Cola, will be held May 22-23 at the Omni Dallas. Strategically taking place during DreamHack Dallas, one of North America's largest gaming lifestyle festivals, the conference creates an unprecedented convergence of esports business leaders and gaming culture.EsportsNext 2025 brings together industry leaders for cutting-edge keynotes and panels delivering essential B2B insights into the rapidly evolving esports landscape. The strategic alignment with DreamHack Dallas taking place the same weekend creates a unique opportunity for business leaders to immediately see these insights in action, offering unprecedented access to real-time market dynamics and direct engagement with the gaming community they serve."We've positioned EsportsNext 2025 to deliver maximum value by offering high-level industry discourse during one of gaming's biggest festivals," said Rachel Chahal, Event Chair and Director of Amusement/Eatertainment Partnerships at Coca-Cola. "This creates an environment where business leaders can both shape and experience the future of esports firsthand."As the esports industry's premier B2B conference, EsportsNext catalyzes the partnerships and innovations that drive sustainable growth. The event brings together decision-makers from leading brands, emerging technologies, and key stakeholders across the esports ecosystem, creating unparalleled opportunities for business development and strategic insights."EsportsNext has consistently been the place where industry-defining partnerships are formed," said Megan Van Petten, Founder of ESTA. "By bringing together the complete ecosystem of brands, tech innovators, and key decision-makers in Dallas, we're creating an environment where the next chapter of esports business will be written."“DreamHack is where the gaming community comes to life, and we're looking forward to welcoming EsportsNext attendees throughout the festival,” said Guy Blomberg, Director of Festivals, North America, DreamHack.“This is a chance for professionals to not only unpack the habits shaping the industry, but be hands-on with them on the show floor surrounded by tens of thousands of fellow gamers.”Secure your spot now and join the forefront of esports innovation at EsportsNext! With sponsorship opportunities still available, this event offers a unique platform for brands to showcase their products and services. Attendees will have the chance to connect with leading sponsors, uncover new business opportunities, and access a wealth of information tailored to their organizational needs. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your brand and be part of this industry-defining event. Learn more and register today at . For more information on DreamHack Dallas, visit .About the Esports Trade AssociationThe Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at .

