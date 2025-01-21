Kyrgyzstan Issue Sovereign Bonds For First Time
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kyrgyzstan plans to issue sovereign bonds worth $1.7 billion in
Hong Kong for the first time, Azernews
reports.
In an interview with the Chinese newspaper China Daily, the
Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan revealed that the estimated
maturity for the bonds is about 10 years.
"We view the international capital market as an important and
promising source of financing for our country. This will be
Kyrgyzstan's first entry into the international market. We are
currently working on improving our sovereign ratings and
collaborating closely with consultants and banks," said Minister
Sydykov.
He also highlighted that several informational events, including
roadshows, were held, some of which took place in Hong Kong.
"We consider Hong Kong not only as the traditional financial
center of the Asian region but also as a significant global
player," the minister stressed.
Sovereign bonds are debt securities issued by governments to
raise funds, and they can be denominated in either foreign currency
or the national currency. Currently, Kyrgyzstan issues bonds that
are mainly purchased by domestic investors.
Bonds, along with loans, contribute to the national debt of any
country. The decision to tap the Hong Kong market signifies
Kyrgyzstan's growing ambitions to diversify its sources of
financing and strengthen its position in the global financial
arena. The move is expected to attract international investors,
boosting the country's economic prospects.
