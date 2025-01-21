Kupiansk Under Heavy Shelling: Injuries, Destruction Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region came under intensified shelling by the Russian forces on January 21.

This was reported on Telegra by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Once again, Kupiansk is under heavy shelling. The security situation in the town is deteriorating. The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure and terrorize peaceful residents. The occupiers are using various types of weapons, including drones with munitions and multiple rocket launch systems," the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, at 14:35 and 14:50, two private houses came under enemy fire. Earlier, around 9:00, the occupiers used drones to attack police officers and a civilian vehicle. Three law enforcement officers sustained shrapnel injuries and received medical assistance.

A civilian vehicle was also damaged during the shelling: a 64-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband, both residents of Kupiansk, were injured.

"The enemy has been shelling the town all day, ignoring all conventions and rules of war. The situation in Kupiansk remains tense," Syniehubov noted.

As previously reported, an attack on Kupiansk involving Molniya drones injured three police officers and two elderly civilians.