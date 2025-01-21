War Must End With No Hope For Putin To Win Merz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war in Ukraine must end with no hope for Putin, who initiated it, to achieve his goals and subjugate Ukraine.

This statement was made by Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative opposition and candidate for Chancellor of Germany, during a discussion at the Davos Economic Forum, reports a Ukrinform correspondent.

“This war must end, but it will not end from a position of weakness. It will only end from a position of strength, and for Putin, without any hope of victory or conquering Ukraine,” said Merz.

He is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky late on January 21 on the sidelines of the forum.

“I will tell him (Zelensky), when I meet with him tonight, as I told him shortly before Christmas, that he can count on us. That we are not waging Ukraine's war against Russia but are fighting for our freedom, our societies, and the way of life we have in this part of the European Union and Europe. And we must do everything to ensure that one day Putin gives up because he sees that he has no chance of winning this war or conquering Ukraine,” Merz said, outlining his message to the Ukrainian leader.

According to Merz, it is deeply regrettable that this war has been ongoing for three years. He is convinced that if Germany and its partners had provided stronger support to Ukraine earlier, the war could have already ended. However, from today's perspective, the end of the war remains“extremely uncertain.” Currently, there is a“very critical phase” because it is still unclear what actions the U.S. government will take.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union, visited Kyiv on December 9, just before Christmas.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed this year's World Economic Forum in Davos.