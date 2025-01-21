Zelensky, Scholz Discuss Continued Support For Ukraine In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Davos, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

Zelensky announced this on social , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Davos. The main focus of our discussion was the continued support for Ukraine and coordination with partners in pursuit of a just peace,” Zelensky noted.

He expressed gratitude for all the assistance provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

“We highly value Germany's leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defense and its significant contribution to saving thousands of lives,” Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Davos on Tuesday to participate in the World Economic Forum.

The forum kicked off on Monday, January 20, in Davos, Switzerland. This year's theme is“Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.” Discussions will cover such issues as reimagining growth, artificial intelligence, safeguarding the planet, and others. About 3,000 representatives from more than 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the forum.