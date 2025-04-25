JEE Mains 2025: Aspirants To File Petition In Delhi HC Over 'Score Errors'

Concerns arose after the release of response sheets and the provisional answer key on April 12. Candidates claimed inaccuracies in their recorded responses and factual errors in the answer key. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated the key was provisional, issues with the response sheets were reportedly not addressed.

Tensions escalated after the April 19 results declaration. Many candidates reported that their Session 1 scores from January appeared to be incorrectly entered in the Session 2 results, showing lower marks and raising suspicions of data alteration or miscalculation.

A source connected to the petitioners, speaking anonymously, suggested potential“technical glitches during correction, data entry, and score calculation,” possibly due to the NTA outsourcing these functions. The petition aims to bring these issues to the NTA's attention, as emails and social media complaints have allegedly gone unanswered.

The source emphasized the distress faced by many repeaters who had their final JEE attempt this year impacted by these alleged errors. The petition will seek a recalculation of the JEE Main 2025 scores.

Drawing parallels with a past revision of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores following a Delhi High Court order due to identified discrepancies, the petitioners are hopeful for a similar outcome in their case.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 for engineering aspirants was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while the architecture and planning papers were conducted on April 9. Session 1 took place from January 22 to 30, 2025.

