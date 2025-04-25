Greenville County Shooting: Child Dead, Multiple Shot In Apartment Complex Shooting

MENAFN - Live Mint) A child was killed and two others were hospitalised after a shooting at an apartment complex in Greenville County on Friday evening, Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed, a Fox news report said.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Belle Meade Apartments located at 25 Fleetwood Drive after receiving calls at around 5:30 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Deputies informed that multiple individuals were found with gunshot wounds in the apartment complex. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

(This is a breaking news. To be updated)