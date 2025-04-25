Greenville County Shooting: Child Dead, Multiple Shot In Apartment Complex Shooting
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Belle Meade Apartments located at 25 Fleetwood Drive after receiving calls at around 5:30 p.m. regarding a shooting.
Deputies informed that multiple individuals were found with gunshot wounds in the apartment complex. At this time, no suspects are in custody.
(This is a breaking news. To be updated)
