SBU Detains Russian Agent Who Directed Strikes On Kyiv Region

SBU Detains Russian Agent Who Directed Strikes On Kyiv Region


2025-04-25 08:08:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Security officers have detained an FSB agent near Kyiv who was coordinating Russian missile and drone strikes targeting locations of Ukraine's Armed Forces and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) units in the Kyiv region.

According to the SBU , the suspect had been tasked with adjusting Russian aerial attacks by installing hidden Wi-Fi cameras across from military facilities to stream live footage to Russian intelligence services.

After purchasing her first mini camera with money provided by the FSB, the agent traveled to one of the military sites to set up a surveillance point. However, she was apprehended by the SBU before she could complete the mission.

Law enforcement recovered a video device and a phone containing evidence of her cooperation with Russian intelligence.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 30-year-old unemployed resident of Boryspil, who had been remotely recruited by the FSB via a Telegram channel advertising quick earnings.















Read also: SBU detains another member of group that directed Russian strikes on Mykolaiv

Further investigation revealed she had an additional task: monitoring the aftermath of Russian strikes in the Kyiv region. To do so, she would periodically travel to locations sent by her handler.

She has been formally charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code - high treason committed under martial law. The suspect is currently in custody and faces a potential life sentence with confiscation of property.

Earlier, the SBU detained an unemployed man who was adjusting Russian strikes on Ukrainian defense forces in the Donetsk region.

