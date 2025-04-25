403
Kuwait Secures Two Golds At Arab Shooting Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti squad grabbed on Friday the two gold medals of the 2025 Arab Shooting Championship, being held in Cairo.
The Kuwaiti shooters, Saud Al-Kandari, Mohammad Al-Daihani and Abdulaziz Al-Saad secured the gold medal of the men teams' skeet competition.
The Egyptian team won the silver medal and the Bahraini team won the bronze one.
Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Saad added a gold from the men individuals' skeet competition, followed by the Qatari Nasser Al-Atiyyah and the Bahraini Tamar Al-Watta in the second and third places, respectively.
Today's achievement took Kuwait's tally of medals to four, including two golds and two bronzes, said Saad Al-Suwait, member of the Kuwait mission to the event.
The championship gathered nearly 300 shooters, males and females, from 19 Arab countries. (end)
asm
