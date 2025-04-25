Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Secures Two Golds At Arab Shooting Championship

Kuwait Secures Two Golds At Arab Shooting Championship


2025-04-25 08:10:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti squad grabbed on Friday the two gold medals of the 2025 Arab Shooting Championship, being held in Cairo.
The Kuwaiti shooters, Saud Al-Kandari, Mohammad Al-Daihani and Abdulaziz Al-Saad secured the gold medal of the men teams' skeet competition.
The Egyptian team won the silver medal and the Bahraini team won the bronze one.
Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Saad added a gold from the men individuals' skeet competition, followed by the Qatari Nasser Al-Atiyyah and the Bahraini Tamar Al-Watta in the second and third places, respectively.
Today's achievement took Kuwait's tally of medals to four, including two golds and two bronzes, said Saad Al-Suwait, member of the Kuwait mission to the event.
The championship gathered nearly 300 shooters, males and females, from 19 Arab countries. (end)
asm


MENAFN25042025000071011013ID1109474574

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search