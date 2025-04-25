Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Attack: Iran Offers Help In Restoring India-Pakistan Relations

2025-04-25 08:10:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- Iran on Friday offered its help in mending relations between India and Pakistan, amid flared tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to“forge greater understanding at this difficult time”.

Agarchi had condemned the Pahalgam attack“strongly and unequivocally” two days ago.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a post on X, Araghchi drew attention to how India and Pakistan are“brotherly neighbours” of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilisational ties and how, like other neighbours, Iran considers the two of them as“our foremost priority”.

“Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi,” Araghchi said in the post.

Read Also UN Chief Urges India, Pak To Exercise 'Maximum Restraint 'Not a Single Drop to Pakistan'

The lines by Saadi he invoked are: 'Human Beings are members of a whole/ In creation of one essence and soul/ If one member is inflicted with pain/ Other members uneasy will remain.'

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, describing“this heinous act as a grave crime, in flagrant violation of all international legal and humanitarian norms.”

He extended condolences to the government and people of India and wished a swift recovery for the injured. He underscored the urgent need to strengthen cooperation and coordination at regional and international levels to prevent and combat terrorism, and to ensure the prosecution and punishment of its perpetrators and sponsors.

Araghchi, in a post on X on Wednesday said,“Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in #Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people & government of India,” he added.

