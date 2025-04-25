With Trump Talking With Tehran, Could A New Nuclear Deal Be Next?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Negotiators from Iran and the United States are set to meet again in Oman on April 26 , prompting hopes the two countries might be moving, albeit tentatively, toward a new nuclear accord .

The scheduled talks follow the two previous rounds of indirect negotiations that have taken place under the new Trump administration. Those discussions were deemed to have yielded enough progress to merit sending nuclear experts from both sides to begin outlining the specifics of a potential framework for a deal.

The development is particularly notable given that Trump, in 2018, unilaterally walked the US away from a multilateral agreement with Iran. That deal, negotiated during the Obama presidency, put restrictions on Tehran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. Trump instead turned to a policy that involved tightening the financial screws on Iran through enhanced sanctions while issuing implicit military threats .

But that approach failed to disrupt Iran's nuclear program.

Now, rather than revive the maximum pressure policy of his first term, Trump – ever keen to be seen as a dealmaker – has given his team the green light for the renewed diplomacy and even reportedly rebuffed , for now, Israel's desire to launch military strikes against Tehran.

Jaw-jaw over war-war

The turn to diplomacy returns Iran-US relations to where they began during the Obama administration, with attempts to encourage Iran to curb or eliminate its ability to enrich uranium.

Only this time, with the US having left the previous deal in 2018, Iran has had seven years to improve on its enrichment capability and stockpile vastly more uranium than had been allowed under the abandoned accord.

As a long-time expert on US foreign policy and nuclear nonproliferation , I believe Trump has a unique opportunity to not only reinstate a similar nuclear agreement to the one he rejected, but also forge a more encompassing deal – and foster better relations with the Islamic Republic in the process.

There are real signs that a potential deal could be in the offing , and it is certainly true that Trump likes the optics of dealmaking.

But an agreement is by no means certain. Any progress toward a deal will be challenged by a number of factors, not least internal divisions and opposition within the Trump administration and skepticism among some in the Islamic Republic, along with uncertainty over a succession plan for the aging Ayatollah Khamenei.

Conservative hawks are still abundant in both countries and could yet derail any easing of diplomatic tensions.

A checkered diplomatic past

There are also decades of mistrust to overcome.

It is an understatement to say that the US and Iran have had a fraught relationship, such as it is, since the Iranian revolution of 1979 and takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran the same year.