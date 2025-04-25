Donald Trump Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack A 'Bad One' - Here's What He Said On Growing India-Pakistan Tension

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday once again reacted to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 saying that 'it was a bad one' but India and Pakistan will 'figure it out one way or the other'.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack). There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."