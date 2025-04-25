Donald Trump Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack A 'Bad One' - Here's What He Said On Growing India-Pakistan Tension
Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack). There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."
