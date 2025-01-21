Ukraine, Albania Sign Agreement On Long-Term Cooperation And Support
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama to sign an agreement on long-term cooperation and support between the two countries.
The Ukrainian president announced this on social media , Ukrinform reports.
“I met with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, in Davos. We signed an agreement on long-term cooperation and support between our countries,” he informed.
Zelensky stressed that Albania has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and it will continue its support throughout the ten-year term of the agreement.
The President also noted that Albania will contribute to the fighter jet coalition.
“I am grateful to Albania for supporting our European integration path, strengthening our positions on the battlefield, and bringing us closer to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Zelensky added.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Davos to discuss continued support for Ukraine.
