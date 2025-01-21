Kuwait's Al-Salam Association Dispatches 41 Aid Trucks To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-based charity Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Activities announced on Tuesday that 41 trucks carrying relief assistance took off to the people of Palestine, in Gaza strip.

The association manager councilor, Jassim Al-Tammar, told KUNA that the trucks contained 1,045 tons of medicines, destined for the Kuwaiti Specialized Hospital and Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza. Additionally, 1,750 tents, toilets, blankets, clothes, and food were provided.

Al-Tammar added that the aid will access Rafah City in coordination with the Egyptian side, represented by the Red Crescent.

The humanitarian aid were collected from donors in Kuwait and other GCC countries, Al-Tammar said.

He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Affairs in Kuwait, and the Egyptian Red Crescent. fs







MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109114723