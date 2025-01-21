Some UAE Residents Consider Switching To Teaching Jobs After Adek Announces Vacancies

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE is opening new pathways for professionals from various sectors to transition into teaching.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge's (Adek) Kon Moallim initiative , which is available to both Emiratis and expats, provides a streamlined route into the education sector.

This move is designed to bring fresh perspectives and expertise from diverse industries into the classroom, enriching the experience.

'Make an impact through teaching'

Many UAE residents have expressed support for the initiative, especially those considering a career shift later in life. Ivy Brown, a 36-year-old copywriter, shared her enthusiasm: "After years of storytelling, this could be a chance for me to make an impact through teaching. Adek's programme will encourage many to consider teaching as career-not just for the lessons but also for the opportunity to connect with students and learn from them."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sri Lankan expat AbdulMalik Ifthikar also welcomed the initiative, emphasising how it could help individuals rediscover their passion for work. "When people are passionate, they tend to be more productive and effective. This initiative might inspire others to consider teaching, bringing valuable industry experience to the classroom," he said.

"Maybe down the line I could also explore this path myself,” added Ifthikar.

(R) AbdulMalik Ifthikar

Tejasvi Sandeep Gurjar, a 22-year-old fashion marketer, acknowledged that while she is committed to her current career and may not consider changing her path, many of her peers have made significant career changes.“Teaching can offer a more dynamic, engaging environment than a traditional office job,” she noted.

However, she pointed out the challenges that come with switching careers, particularly when it comes to managing today's generation of students.“While experienced professionals might have better student management skills, proper training can make this transition smoother,” she concluded.

Enriching education with industry expertise

Educators in the capital have also praised the programme as a forward-thinking effort to enhance the teaching profession by incorporating a wide range of skills and experiences.

Kevin Hornsby, senior vice president of education at GEMS Education and CEO/Principal at GEMS World Academy in Abu Dhabi, highlighted the value of bringing professionals from fields such as technology, entrepreneurship, and specialised subjects into teaching. "Real-world experience (in these areas) can significantly enhance classroom learning," he said.

Some educators also see the potential of extending this initiative to private schools, particularly as a solution to teacher shortages and a way to improve educational quality.“Extending this initiative to private schools could bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application, helping students prepare for a rapidly evolving future,” Hornsby added. This initiative aims to make teaching a more accessible and attractive career, fostering a new generation of educators with diverse talents.

Kevin Hornsby

Improving teaching impact

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International, praised the initiative as a "fantastic opportunity" for those with teaching potential but lacking formal qualifications. "This programme allows individuals to gain both skills and employment, particularly in charter schools. It's a unique opportunity to learn from the best. With training from Adek and degrees from accredited UAE universities, this will significantly strengthen their careers."

Abhilasha Singh

She also noted the potential benefits of expanding the programme to private schools to meet high inspection standards and prepare students for the future.

The programme will equip participants with innovative teaching methods, including using technology to improve teaching impact. Graduates of the programme will also gain a strong foundation in pedagogy, student motivation, and adapting to diverse educational needs, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the classroom.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to a wide range of individuals, including retired professionals, stay-at-home parents, or those looking to change careers and make a meaningful impact in education.

Kon Moallim, which means 'become a teacher', allows participants to complete a one-year, accredited post-graduate diploma in education, qualifying them for teaching positions in Abu Dhabi's charter schools.

After a thorough selection process, Adek plans to sponsor an inaugural group of 125 candidates for the one-year training programme, which will be offered in partnership with higher education institutions like Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, and Emirates College for Advanced Education. Graduates of the programme will then be employed in schools upon successful completion.