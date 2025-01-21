Brazil’ Foreign Ministry Announces COP30 President
São Paulo – The secretary for climate, energy, and environment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, will be the president of the United Nations Climate Change conference (COP30) to be held in Belém, Pará state, in November. The announcement was made by the Ministry, which also appointed Ana Toni, the national secretary for climate change of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, as the executive director of COP30.
According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , it's responsibility of the president of the Convention to mediate negotiations between the participating states, following pre-established criteria and acting impartially. It is through these negotiations that consensus is built, and commitments are made in favor of advancing sustainability.
Lago has held the position of secretary for climate, energy, and the environment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since March 2023. Prior to this, he served as the chief negotiator of the Brazilian delegation at 2023's COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last year's COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, and at the Rio+20 conference in 2012. He was also Brazil's ambassador to Japan and India, in addition to serving in various embassies.
