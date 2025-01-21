2025 ESALON COLORSCOPE: A ZODIAC-INSPIRED GUIDE TO HAIR COLORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eSalon Custom Hair Color

eSalon Colorscope 2025

eSalon Unveils Each Zodiac's Celestial Hair Color Match and the Meaning Behind Its 2025 Horoscope

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color brand has unveiled its 2025 Hair Colorscope with Certified Professional Astrologer and eSalon resident Color Astrologer Tamerri Ater. Unlock the power of the zodiac by aligning each sign's cosmic energies with highly coveted hair colors, each embracing transformative hues to enhance personal and style for the year ahead.“2025 is the dawn of a new era,” said Tamerri.“We're entering a 9 universal year 2+0+2+5=9, which is about culmination and endings. It's time to let things go that no longer serve you, including the hair color you've been dying to change.”eSalon's Lead Colorist, Crystella Lopez and Color Astrologer Tamerri worked together to unveil 2025's astrological predictions, paired with hair colors to boost confidence and encourage growth in the year ahead. Each Zodiac sign is matched with three trending shades, thoughtfully selected to align with individual spiritual and emotional journeys.“This year is all about expressing your individuality with hair colors that perfectly capture your essence,” said Crystella.“No matter what your sign is, a custom hair color is the perfect way to start your year off right.”From advancing professional aspirations to deepening relationships and embracing new opportunities, this year is about making transformative moves-beginning with a hair color that truly reflects each persons' authentic self.ARIES: Baked Peach, Golden Chestnut, Natural Dark ChocolateTAURUS: Crème Brûlée, Bronde, Toasted AuburnGEMINI: Spiced Cinnamon, Mahogany Truffle, Glowing BrunetteCANCER: Amber Blonde, Porcini Brown, Soft EbonyLEO: Apricot Blonde, Laidback Brunette, Dynamic EspressoVIRGO: Scandi Blonde, Brown Baby Balayage, Matte EspressoLIBRA: Old Money Blonde, Sandy Bronde, Burnt MahoganySCORPIO: Natural Copper. Cayenne Copper, Caramel LatteSAGITTARIUS: Chantilly Blonde, Misty Mocha, Classic AuburnCAPRICORN: Lightest Blonde, Smoky Blonde, Chocolate RoseAQUARIUS: Strawberry Blonde, Cowboy Copper, Soft BlackPISCES: Burgundy Brunette, Mushroom Balayage, Barley BlackTo discover more about each Colorscope, please visit eSalon , and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.###About eSaloneSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Kassy Rodriguez

BPR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.