2025 ESALON COLORSCOPE: A ZODIAC-INSPIRED GUIDE TO HAIR COLORS

eSalon Custom Hair Color
eSalon Colorscope 2025
eSalon Unveils Each Zodiac's Celestial Hair Color Match and the Meaning Behind Its 2025 Horoscope
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color brand has unveiled its 2025 Hair Colorscope with Certified Professional Astrologer and eSalon resident Color Astrologer Tamerri Ater. Unlock the power of the zodiac by aligning each sign's cosmic energies with highly coveted hair colors, each embracing transformative hues to enhance personal energy
and style for the year ahead.
“2025 is the dawn of a new era,” said Tamerri.“We're entering a 9 universal year 2+0+2+5=9, which is about culmination and endings. It's time to let things go that no longer serve you, including the hair color you've been dying to change.”
eSalon's Lead Colorist, Crystella Lopez and Color Astrologer Tamerri worked together to unveil 2025's astrological predictions, paired with hair colors to boost confidence and encourage growth in the year ahead. Each Zodiac sign is matched with three trending shades, thoughtfully selected to align with individual spiritual and emotional journeys.
“This year is all about expressing your individuality with hair colors that perfectly capture your essence,” said Crystella.“No matter what your sign is, a custom hair color is the perfect way to start your year off right.”
From advancing professional aspirations to deepening relationships and embracing new opportunities, this year is about making transformative moves-beginning with a hair color that truly reflects each persons' authentic self.
ARIES: Baked Peach, Golden Chestnut, Natural Dark Chocolate
TAURUS: Crème Brûlée, Bronde, Toasted Auburn
GEMINI: Spiced Cinnamon, Mahogany Truffle, Glowing Brunette
CANCER: Amber Blonde, Porcini Brown, Soft Ebony
LEO: Apricot Blonde, Laidback Brunette, Dynamic Espresso
VIRGO: Scandi Blonde, Brown Baby Balayage, Matte Espresso
LIBRA: Old Money Blonde, Sandy Bronde, Burnt Mahogany
SCORPIO: Natural Copper. Cayenne Copper, Caramel Latte
SAGITTARIUS: Chantilly Blonde, Misty Mocha, Classic Auburn
CAPRICORN: Lightest Blonde, Smoky Blonde, Chocolate Rose
AQUARIUS: Strawberry Blonde, Cowboy Copper, Soft Black
PISCES: Burgundy Brunette, Mushroom Balayage, Barley Black
About eSalon
eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
