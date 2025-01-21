Patty Vila Joins The Amavita Foundation Board, Bringing Two Decades Of Strategic Media Expertise To Amplify Heart And Vascular Health Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amavita Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to advancing cardiovascular and supporting patients facing chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), is pleased to announce the appointment of Patty Vila to its Board of Directors. A seasoned professional and President of Patty Vila Media, Vila brings a wealth of experience in strategic communications, community engagement, and leadership to the foundation.

With over 20 years of experience in public relations, marketing, and media strategy, Vila founded Patty Vila Media to help businesses, nonprofits, and thought leaders tell their stories effectively. She has also been recognized for her dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion, receiving the 2024 Communications Award at the Hispanic Leadership Awards, hosted by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Her extensive network and deep understanding of cultural nuances make her an ideal advocate for the communities served by the Amavita Foundation.

As a board member, Vila will collaborate with the foundation's leadership to strengthen outreach efforts, enhance awareness campaigns, and foster community partnerships. Her passion for advocacy and proven track record of delivering impactful results promise to elevate the foundation's initiatives to new heights.

"I'm honored to join the board of the Amavita Foundation and support their groundbreaking work in improving cardiovascular health and saving lives," said Patty Vila. "This opportunity allows me to leverage my expertise in communications to further the foundation's mission and make a lasting impact."

Her dedication to amplifying stories that make a positive impact aligns seamlessly with the Amavita Foundation's mission to improve health outcomes and enhance patient support. Vila's concentration will continue to amplify the care focus provided by the Miami Institute to Stop Amputations (MISA) as well as focus on peripheral arterial disease (PAD) outreach and now offering the Miami Initiative to Diagnose Aortic Stenosis. Vila will work on finding opportunities for new health screenings and lectures and help the foundation with fundraising as well.

"Patty Vila is a visionary leader whose commitment to empowering communities will be an incredible asset to our board," said Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, an interventional cardiologist, founder of Amavita Heart and Vascular Health, and the Amavita Foundation. "Her expertise in media and communications will play a pivotal role in helping us amplify our message and reach more individuals in need."

The Amavita Foundation is at the forefront of addressing critical gaps in healthcare, particularly for underserved populations. Through innovative programs, educational initiatives and partnerships with medical experts, the foundation is committed to reducing the prevalence of preventable amputations and improving quality of life for CLTI patients.

Vila has also garnered national recognition for her achievements. Most recently, she was honored as the Top CEO of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

For more information about the Amavita Foundation and its mission, visit amavitafoundation

About the Amavita Foundation

The Amavita Foundation is backed by Amavita Health and Vascular HealthTM, a cardiovascular practice in Miami linked with Mercy Hospital. Since 2017, Amavita Health and Vascular HealthTM has used advanced technology and treatments to improve heart health and provide caring support to patients in South Florida. Though Amavita Health and Vascular HealthTM has made significant progress, Amavita Health and Vascular HealthTM believe there's still more to accomplish. That's why Amavita Health and Vascular HealthTM launched the Amavita Foundation and the Miami Initiative to Stop Amputation (MISA), Miami Initiative to Diagnose Aortic Stenosis and peripheral arterial disease care aiming to do even more to help people in the community.

About Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark and Amavita Heart and Vascular Health TM

Amavita Heart and Vascular Health TM is a comprehensive cardiovascular practice founded in 2017 by Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, an interventional cardiologist with ample experience in heart disease, and peripheral vascular interventions. Although Amavita Heart and Vascular Health TM is affiliated with the Jackson Memorial Hospital System and Mercy Hospital in Miami-Dade County, Amavita manages its work independently.

SOURCE Amavita Heart & Vascular Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED