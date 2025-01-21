Small-Cap Stock Mueller Industries Outpaces The Market

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %MuellerIndustries (NYSE: $MLI) is a small-cap stock operating in an unexciting industry.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Mueller Industries makes copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Its specialized products include copper tubing, alloy bars, and refrigeration valves.

Think plumbing fixtures and refrigerator repairs. The company’s operations are divided into three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate.

Mueller’s products are used in applications such as transportation, automotive, and industrial. And the company has operations around the world, including Asia and the Middle East.

While the business itself might seem boring at first glance, there’s nothing dull about the performance of Mueller Industries’ stock.

In the last 12 months, Mueller’s share price has gained 73%, nearly triple the 25% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Through five years, Mueller’s stock is up an impressive 435%. The gains are continuing this year, with the company’s share price up 3% in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500’s 2% increase.

The key to the company’s success appears to be its niche focus on essential manufacturing parts, as well as its steady growth and financial discipline.

Despite its growth, Mueller Industries remains a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $9.16 billion U.S.

The stock also has an attractive valuation, trading at 15 times forward earnings estimates. And it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 U.S. per share, giving it a yield of 1%.

If there’s one knock on Mueller Industries it is that the company, and its stock, are cyclical and tend to rise and fall with the fortunes of the U.S. economy.

However, with the U.S. economy strong and incoming President Donald Trump vowing continued economic expansion, now might be an opportune time to add MLI stock to a portfolio.