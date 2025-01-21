Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches Gemstone Jewellery Festival

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



An exceptional array of jewellery crafted in and adorned with precious gems, uncut & polki diamonds.

Enjoy 25% Off on making charges of Era, Precia & Viraaz branded jewellery.

Zero deduction exchange on 22K jewellery against Era, Precia & Viraaz branded jewellery. Offers valid till 16th February across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in the UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Australia & the UK.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 375 showrooms across 13 countries, has launched Gemstone Jewellery Festival across their showrooms in the UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Australia & the UK. The brand will be showcasing an exquisite array of precious gems, uncut diamonds and polki jewellery across their Precia, Era & Viraaz brandeds.

As part of the Gemstone jewellery festival, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering customers 25% off on making charges of Era-uncut diamond jewellery, Precia-Precious gem & Viraaz-royal polki jewellery. Customers can also enjoy zero deduction on their old 22K Gold jewellery when exchanging against jewellery from the Era, Precia & Viraaz brands from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. The offers will be valid till 16th February across all showrooms in the UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Australia & the UK.

“Precious gemsand the beauty they possess have always held a special place in the hearts of jewellery lovers across the globe. Through the Gemstone Jewellery Festival, our aim is to capitalize on the timeless allure of these precious jewels and provide our customers with an exceptional jewellery shopping experience. With the offer of 25% discount on making charges of these jewellery and more, we are providing our customers with the perfect opportunity to enhance and add more sparkle to their jewellery collection”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The Gemstone Jewellery Festival promises a spectacular display of finely crafted jewellery adorned with vibrant gemstones, including rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and more. These exclusive collections reflect the brand's commitment to blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs to suit the modern jewellery enthusiasts.