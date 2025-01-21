Elementusa And Ma'aden Announce Partnership In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ElementUSA and Ma'aden sign MOU in Riyadh following substantive discussions about using ElementUSA's to extract critical minerals from waste streams

- Ryan BolandFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ElementUSA Inc. (ElementUS), the sustainable minerals company that produces critical materials from recycled waste, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Ma'aden (the Saudi Arabian Mining Company), the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East with manufacturing capabilities for the production of phosphate fertilizers, aluminum, copper and gold. The MOU follows substantive discussions between the companies about using ElementUS' technology to extract valuable critical minerals and rare earths from various waste streams, including red mud and phosphogypsum.ElementUS has developed a proprietary set of technologies and processes to extract value from mineral and metallic waste, creating valuable domestic supply chains of critical minerals and rare earths to meet industrial, infrastructure, and national security needs, while decreasing the environmental impact of mining activities and clearing valuable land for repurposing. The company is committed to leveraging its technology in partnership with the Kingdom to create a global platform that valorizes waste from various tailings into wealth for the Kingdom, supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Critical Minerals Strategy, and secures a significant global market share for the Kingdom in the production and export of various critical minerals and rare earths, including Gallium.“We are excited to announce our partnership with Ma'aden, which is the first international partnership since our incorporation. We aspire to become the partner of choice for Saudi Arabia in addressing its tailings and creating domestic supply chains of critical minerals and rare earths that are required to achieve the Kingdom's ambitious Vision. We look forward to helping the Kingdom decrease the environmental impact of its mining and minerals sectors, create a circular economy that generates jobs and boosts local industry, and develop national capabilities and expertise through knowledge and technology transfer.” said ElementUS CEO Ryan Boland.ElementUS and Ma'aden signed the Memorandum of Understanding on 16 January, 2025 at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The MoU was signed by Ryan Boland, CEO of ElementUS, and Saud AlMandil, Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Ma'aden.

Dan Byrne

ElementUSA

