Black Star Farms And The Inn At Black Star Farms Become A Certified Autism Centertm, Enhancing Accessibility

Black Star Farms' certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative which turned Traverse City into a Certified Autism DestinationTM

- Sherri Campbell Fenton, owner of Black Star Farms

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to Black Star Farms and the Inn at Black Star Farms. This certification is awarded to organizations whose staff complete a position-specific training and certification process to help them understand how to best welcome, accommodate and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

“At Black Star Farms, we are committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment where every guest can feel at ease and enjoy memorable experiences. Achieving the Certified Autism CenterTM designation reflects our dedication to fostering accessibility and understanding,” says Sherri Campbell Fenton, owner of Black Star Farms.“This certification is not just a milestone for us-it's a meaningful step toward ensuring that Black Star Farms and our ongoing efforts encourage inclusivity across all aspects of our estate, further supporting our guests and their families. It's our goal to make every visit as welcoming, enjoyable and memorable as possible.”

Black Star Farms and the Inn at Black Star Farms' certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative led by Traverse City Tourism, which turned Traverse City into a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Certified businesses and organizations in Traverse City can be found here , and local businesses can contact Traverse City Tourism to learn more about the program.

Black Star Farms has a multitude of quiet and sensory-friendly locations on property, including a library and lounge within the Inn, walking trails around the property, a treehouse next to the Inn, covered patio behind the Inn, opportunities to walk among the horses at their stables and vineyards taking up a large part of the scenery. Staff members have been trained in directing individuals to any of these quiet areas and offering options for guests to find peaceful areas within the surrounding community.

“This certification is a testament to Black Star Farms' dedication to creating a welcome environment for all guests, both at the Inn and Farms,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We commend their efforts, and we're proud to award them with the Certified Autism CenterTM designation.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Black Star Farms

Nestled in the rolling vineyards of Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula, the Inn at Black Star Farms offers an inclusive and serene retreat just minutes from Traverse City and Lake Michigan. With ten luxurious guest rooms, accessible walking trails, and proximity to beaches, ski areas, and charming villages, the Inn is the perfect destination for Northern Michigan adventures. Guests can relax with daily chef-prepared breakfasts, complimentary evening hospitality hours, and activities like vineyard tours, all while enjoying the estate's tranquil beauty.

Committed to creating a welcoming environment for all, the Inn is thoughtfully designed to accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. Staff are trained to provide personalized experiences, with quiet spaces, clear communication, and flexible dining options to ensure every guest feels comfortable and supported. Whether for a family getaway or romantic escape, the Inn at Black Star Farms blends luxury, inclusivity, and the charm of Northern Michigan wine country.

