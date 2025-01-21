PIA Showcases Cutting-Edge Automation With Live Demo At MD&M West 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PIA solutions are designed to streamline processes, inspire innovation, and power the future of manufacturing

Evansville, IN, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIA , a global leader in advanced solutions, today announced its participation in MD&M West 2025 to be held February 4-6, 2025 at the Anaheim Center in Anaheim, California. MD&M West unites a community of multiple special interests who all share a single goal – to advance their knowledge, contacts, and progress in the rapidly accelerating world of advanced manufacturing.

With a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge automation solutions globally, PIA is now expanding its presence into the U.S. market. By bringing its expertise in modular assembly lines and process automation, PIA aims to empower manufacturers across industries to achieve greater efficiency, flexibility, and precision.

At MD&M West 2025, PIA will be located at booth 5328 in the ATX Hall, where attendees can view live demonstrations showcasing its cutting-edge assembly line technology. The exhibit will highlight the development behind“V-RAC”, a module capable of re-adjusting to handle various drug delivery devices efficiently. The V-RAC demonstration will offer attendees a compelling glimpse into its potential for revolutionizing manufacturing assembly lines. A robotic arm will simulate real-world processes, handling devices like an insulin pen. The robot will seamlessly pick a device from a tray and maneuver it through multiple axes, moving up, down and around, simulating a vision control module.

“PIA's expansion into the U.S. market is a significant step in our global growth strategy and we are proud to bring our proven expertise in automation to U.S. manufacturers to streamline operations, and embrace innovative solutions tailored to their needs,” said Falc Borchard, VP Sales & Applications, PIA Automation North America.“Our demos at MD&M West 2025 are all about showcasing innovation and flexibility in manufacturing processes. With our modular approach and advanced automation capabilities, we're setting new standards for efficiency, adaptability, and precision in assembly lines.”

MD&M West is one of the world's largest gatherings for professionals across manufacturing and engineering, showcasing the latest technologies, components, and innovations used in designing and manufacturing devices. MD&M brings together manufacturers, suppliers and industry professionals to network and learn about new advancements in device design, medical techniques, products and innovations, connecting industry leaders in MedTech solutions.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with PIA at MD&M West 2025, please visit or contact Falc Borchard. Follow along on social media for updates and event highlights with #teamPIA, #creatingefficiency, and #automation.

About PIA

Creating efficiency - achieving significantly more performance with smart and creative solutions. This is the guiding principle of the PIA Automation companies connected in the PIA Group. With decades of continuously growing expertise and more than 8,700 completed projects, PIA Group is now one of the world's leading automation specialists. Over 1,850 employees in 12 networked locations in Europe, North America and Asia make PIA a partner that flexibly, reliably and sustainably innovates automation for the automotive, energy storage, life science, medical, commercial goods, electronics and components industry. With a global service portfolio and its own Industry 4.0 solutions, PIA offers its customers decisive advantages in the system operations, and in the digitalization and networking of production.



The PIA meditec® V-RAC system

