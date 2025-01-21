New Innovative Book, The Heart Of It: The Ten Pillars Of Mindful Impact Investing, Releases Today

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Heart of It presents a compelling framework for investors seeking to make a meaningful difference in the world. Through a blend of personal anecdotes, astute observations, and actionable advice, The Heart of It provides an uncommon opportunity to take lessons from someone who has achieved outstanding business results while also making a lasting social impact.

In addition to exploring the ten core pillars Segal uses to guide his firm's operation and his decisions, this also offers up the voices and key insights of several impact founders to illuminate how the entrepreneur/investor relationship should work at its most effective level: with partnership, respect, and all-in collaboration.

The Heart of It is a must read for every smart, intellectually curious investor with a desire for impact.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rick Segal was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rethink Capital Partners. He is also an investment committee member for Rethink Food and Rethink Impact. Segal has served on the boards of many public and private companies, including Hudson General Inc., Air Express Int., Penn Traffic Company, Schoolnet, Civitas Learning, Wireless Generation, Smarterer, Vivvi, Knowledge to Practice, BEGiN, Orijin, Voxy, and Flocabulary.

Currently, Segal sits on the boards of various education technology companies, including Cinematic Health Education, Noodle Companies, and EnGen. Segal is deeply committed to creating better communities through his philanthropic engagements, which are primarily focused on health, education, and providing opportunities for low-income children and the arts.

About Amplify Publishing Group:

Amplify Publishing Group is a leading independent hybrid publisher that is passionate about ideas and voices that need to be heard. APG publishes across a wide variety of genres and is the culmination of twenty years of experience acquiring, producing, marketing, and distributing books. It is home to a number of distinct imprints, including Amplify Publishing, RealClear Publishing, and Mascot Books.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group