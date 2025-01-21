Hamas lists Israeli captives to be released first

(MENAFN) Hamas has announced the names of three Israeli hostages to be released on the first day of the ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to a statement from a spokesperson. The announcement potentially clears the way for the truce to begin, after a delay caused by Hamas not providing a list of hostages as demanded by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu.



The three hostages to be freed are Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Shtanbar Khair, 31, who were captured during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. Despite the announcement, Israeli airstrikes continued in Gaza until the list was provided, with Netanyahu insisting that the ceasefire would not begin without the hostages' names.

