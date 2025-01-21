Russia-Iran relationship evolves from territorial disputes, wars

(MENAFN) The Russia-Iran relationship, rooted in history, has evolved from territorial disputes and wars in the 19th century to pragmatic cooperation in the 21st century. Both nations have faced external pressures throughout history, leading them to form strategic alliances. During the Soviet era, the USSR and Iran maintained a steady yet complex relationship. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran distanced itself from the West, strengthening ties with the Soviet Union. Despite differences, this laid the groundwork for future collaboration.



After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia and Iran recognized the need for closer cooperation, especially in the face of Western sanctions. Shared interests, including geographical proximity, energy resources, and support for a multipolar world, drove their partnership forward. Notable projects, such as the construction of Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, signaled the deepening of their bilateral ties.



A major turning point in their relationship occurred in 2015 with Russia's involvement in the Syrian conflict. Their collaboration in Syria helped stabilize the region and led to the creation of the Astana peace talks format. This cooperation demonstrated the effectiveness of Russia and Iran in addressing complex geopolitical issues together.



Today, the two countries continue to work closely, especially within international organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Their shared goal of promoting a multipolar world and countering Western dominance is central to their partnership. Energy policy remains a key component of their cooperation, as both Russia and Iran are major oil and gas exporters. Despite occasional differences, their ability to collaborate on global issues reflects the strength and maturity of their relationship.



The Russia-Iran partnership is crucial for regional stability and the creation of new international frameworks. As they continue to strengthen ties, their cooperation is expected to expand, offering new opportunities for both nations in a changing global landscape.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112455