(MENAFN) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock has sharply criticized her own for not providing adequate aid to Ukraine. In an interview with Politico on Friday, Baerbock accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet of prioritizing national interests ahead of Europe’s peace and security, particularly in light of upcoming snap elections. She suggested that the government’s preoccupation with has caused them to neglect their responsibility toward Ukraine.



Baerbock’s comments followed reports that Scholz opposed a new military aid package to Ukraine, worth €3 billion ($3.1 billion), arguing that Ukraine still had enough resources from Germany's previous contributions. Scholz reportedly did not want to risk alienating voters before the elections.



The foreign minister expressed her disappointment, saying that some leaders were focusing on gaining votes rather than fulfilling their duty to secure Europe’s peace and freedom. She added that Germany's hesitance has damaged its reputation as a peace leader in Europe, and warned that such indecisiveness could erode trust from other nations.



Baerbock, a member of the Greens Party, also called for an increase in defense spending, supporting Economy Minister Robert Habeck's proposal to raise it to 3.5% of GDP. However, this proposal was criticized by Scholz, who deemed it an impractical initiative that would burden taxpayers.



Germany is one of the largest military aid donors to Ukraine, having committed around €11 billion in aid from January 2022 to October 2024. However, military aid for 2025 has been reduced to €4 billion from €7.5 billion the previous year. Scholz has also been reluctant to approve the delivery of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, citing concerns about escalating the conflict and involving Germany more directly.

