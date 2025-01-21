Mediators ensure that Hamas is not in control of Gaza

(MENAFN) Mediators should ensure that Hamas is not in control of Gaza and that the Strip is demilitarized. Israel cannot allow itself to have jihadist organizations and military forces along its Gaza border. The recent release of Israeli citizens from Hamas captivity has created immense joy, but it also signals the need for the return of all remaining captives, especially those still alive. Failure to bring them back will harm Israeli societal unity and morale. A military victory will be incomplete without the return of the abducted, despite the high cost of such an operation. The second phase of the ceasefire deal must be approached carefully, with Israel preparing for a sustained truce. Israel’s security, particularly in the Western Negev, hinges on practical demands to end the war. Vague terms like "undermining Hamas" or "absolute victory" are insufficient. Instead, Israel must demand the complete dismantling of Gaza’s military infrastructure, including tunnels, rocket launchers, and explosives, and if necessary, the IDF must take charge of this task.



Israel’s second demand is that Hamas must not remain in power in Gaza. Although Hamas has expressed reluctance to govern the territory civilly, preferring to remain as an armed political entity, Israel should resist any form of militant presence there with the support of the international community. The international community, including the incoming U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, is likely to support Israel’s call for Gaza’s demilitarization. Lastly, Israel should demand that Hamas refrain from using future releases of abductees as a public spectacle. The recent release of three Israeli women by Hamas served as a show of force in Gaza, endangering the captives’ safety. Any future transfers should occur discreetly and away from the public eye, a request that should be made to both the mediators and the Red Cross.

