Argentina Achieves Record Trade Surplus In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's trade balance hit a historic high in 2024, with a surplus of $18.89 billion. This remarkable achievement stems from a decrease in imports due to the recession and a surge in agricultural exports following a year of drought.



The National Statistics Institute (INDEC ) released these figures on Monday, March 20. Exports reached $79.72 billion, while imports totaled $60.82 billion in 2024. This surplus surpasses the previous record of $16.88 billion set in 2009.



The result marks a significant turnaround from the $6.9 billion deficit recorded in 2023. The of Economy celebrated this achievement on social media platform X. The 19.4% year-on-year increase in exports was driven by primary products and agricultural manufacturers.



These sectors grew by 27% and 24% respectively, rebounding from the drought-stricken 2023. However, economists point out that the surplus also reflects a 17.5% drop in imports amid economic recession.







Economist Pablo Tigani attributes the trade surplus to Argentina's deep recession, which has curtailed imports. A study by the Argentine Center for Political Economy (CEPA) supports this view.



It explains the surplus as a result of both decreased imports due to lower economic activity and increased agricultural exports post-drought. CEPA director Hernán Letcher notes that between December 2023 and May 2024, a significant trade surplus occurred.

Argentina's Economic Struggles and Trade Surplus

This surplus allowed the Central Bank to accumulate dollars. This surplus resulted from currency devaluation and reduced imports. Brazil remains Argentina's main trading partner, accounting for 17.1% of exports and 23.6% of imports.



President Javier Milei's first year in office saw inflation drop from 211% to 117%. The country also achieved its first annual fiscal surplus in 14 years. However, these economic indicators come at a social cost.



Recession, job losses, and poverty rates exceeding 50% in the first half of the year paint a challenging picture. Despite recent signs of decline in poverty rates, the road to economic recovery remains complex.



The government faces the task of balancing fiscal discipline with the need to address pressing social issues. As Argentina navigates these challenges, the record trade surplus provides a glimmer of hope for economic stability.

