Vivara Appoints New Finance Chief Amid Robust Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vivara, Brazil's largest jewelry retailer, has named Elias Leal Lima as its new Executive Director for Finance and Investor Relations. The company announced this appointment on January 20, 2025.



Lima brings over 15 years of experience to the role, including stints at private equity firms. The new finance chief joins Vivara during a period of strong performance.



In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported a net of R$ 107.2 million ($18 million). This figure represents a 40% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.



Vivara's revenue also saw significant growth, reaching R$ 562.9 million ($88 million). Vivara's success stems from its dominant market position in Brazil. The company holds an 18.3% share of the Brazilian jewelry market.



This far outpaces its closest competitors, HStern and Monte Carlo, which hold 2% and 1.5% respectively. Vivara operates over 450 stores across Brazil, including both Vivara and Life brand locations.







The company 's growth strategy focuses on expanding its retail footprint. Vivara plans to open 70-80 new stores in 2025. This aggressive expansion aims to capitalize on the fragmented nature of the Brazilian jewelry market.

Vivara's Strategic Growth and Resilience

The market's total value stands at approximately R$ 13.6 billion ($2.3 billion). Vivara's recent performance has caught the attention of market analysts. Santander has set a price target of R$ 37 for Vivara's shares by the end of 2025.



This target suggests a potential 30% upside from current levels. Investors view this optimism as a sign of confidence in Vivara's business model and growth prospects.



The company's success extends beyond its home market. In October 2024, Vivara opened its first international store in Panama. This move marks the beginning of the company's international expansion strategy.



Vivara aims to replicate its domestic success in new markets. Vivara's strong performance comes despite challenges in the broader Brazilian economy. The country has faced economic volatility and periods of slow growth.



However, Vivara's focus on the luxury segment has helped insulate it from some of these pressures. The company's ability to cater to affluent consumers has proven resilient.



The appointment of Lima as finance chief signals Vivara's commitment to strong financial management. His experience in private equity and public companies should prove valuable.



Lima will play a key role in guiding Vivara's financial strategy during its expansion phase. Vivara's success story reflects broader trends in the global luxury jewelry market.



The sector has shown resilience in the face of economic uncertainty. Consumers continue to view jewelry as a store of value and a means of self-expression. This trend bodes well for Vivara's future prospects.



As Vivara continues its growth trajectory, it faces both opportunities and challenges. The company must balance its expansion plans with maintaining profitability.



It also needs to navigate potential economic headwinds in Brazil and beyond. However, Vivara's strong market position and experienced leadership team position it well for continued success.



