Israeli sniper kills Palestinian child, injures another in Rafah

(MENAFN) An Israeli sniper shot and killed a Palestinian child on Monday and another in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, despite an existing ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas. The child, Zakaria Hamid Yahya Barbakh, was killed near Al-Awda Square when Israeli forces opened fire. Another child was injured while trying to retrieve Zakaria’s body.



Earlier in the day, two Palestinians, including a child, were killed, and nine others were injured, with reports indicating Israeli tanks breached a buffer zone and fired heavily on civilians. This violation of the truce occurred when Israeli military forces advanced 850 meters, exceeding the agreed-upon 700-meter limit specified in the ceasefire agreement.



The killings and the heavy gunfire mark a significant violation of the truce. Israeli forces, stationed along Rafah’s eastern border, have been preventing civilians from approaching the buffer zone in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. The situation remains tense as displaced Palestinians began returning to Rafah following the Israeli military’s ground offensive earlier in May.



The events have raised concerns about the ongoing instability and potential long-term violations of the ceasefire.

