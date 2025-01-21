China’s Vice President discusses mutual ties with Elon Musk

(MENAFN) China’s Vice President Han Zheng met with billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday, as part of a high-level diplomatic effort ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The meeting was an opportunity for Han to encourage American companies to capitalize on the opportunities presented by China’s development, emphasizing their role in fostering stronger economic and trade relations between China and the US.



Han’s remarks, as conveyed by Chinese Ambassador to Washington Xie Feng, encouraged greater contributions from American businesses in strengthening the bilateral relationship.



Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has played a significant role in bridging US-China relations in the tech industry. In addition to his meeting with Han, Musk, alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, is set to join Trump’s administration as the co-chief of the Department of Government Efficiency. The appointment signals Musk’s ongoing involvement in shaping US-China relations from a business and policy perspective.



As part of his US trip, Han also met with Vice President-elect JD Vance to discuss bilateral and international matters. Han highlighted recent conversations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump, noting the importance of these discussions in laying the groundwork for future collaboration.

