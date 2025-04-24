USD/JPY Forex Signal Today 24/04: Continues To Bounce -Video
- USD/JPY could continue to rise, but I would only take a SMALL position long on a daily close above 143. I would have a stop at 141.50, and a target of 146
So, I do think an intermediate term type of recovery makes a certain amount of sense. And in fact, during the day we saw a shot higher and then a pullback and then now another shot higher. I think the US dollar is starting to catch a bid for safety reasons. After all, that interest rate differential was a mile wide. And while some larger institutions have to repatriate money, I think we're pretty much through that.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe last couple of major crashes that we've seen in the dollar and other assets saw the U.S. dollar losing about 5 to 7%. And that's basically where we're at now. So, I think the risk is more to the upside than down, but clearly, if we break down through the hammer that was printed on Tuesday, then we have much further to go, much further. But there's obviously a lot of support right around this 140 level on longer term charge.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
