Election Diary: Albanese Promises Around-The-Clock Health Line, With Leaders To Hold Rallies In Victoria

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will launch another push on health on Sunday, announcing a re-elected Labor government would set up a free around-the-clock 1800MEDICARE advice line and afterhours GP telehealth service.

The service would be launched from January 1 and cost A$204.5 million over the forward estimates.

Albanese will tell a Melbourne rally that people would be able to call at any time to get advice from a nurse. If the problem couldn't wait for their regular GP, they would be connected to a free GP telehealth consultation.

“Life isn't 9 to 5. Neither is health care,” Albanese will say in his speech, an extract of which was released ahead of delivery.

People with a sick child late at night or an unwell elderly parent would know there was trained expert advice at the end of the phone.

“This will take pressure off people – and off public hospitals.

"And in conjunction with our plan to open 50 more Medicare Urgent Care Clinics, it will ensure that free urgent care is within a 20 minute drive away for four out of every five Australians and just a phone call away for every Australian.”

The present telehealth service is patchy depending on which part of Australia people live and doesn't provide a weekend GP service.

With a number of Victorian seats in strong contention, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also has a rally in Melbourne on Sunday. Federal Labor's vote in Victoria has been volatile, first collapsing under the unpopularity of the state Allan government but recently reviving.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton plans to campaign in Victoria on Sunday. Mick Tsikas/AAP

Several men land in northern Australia

A small group of men from a boat that arrived illegally in remote northern Australia has been apprehended by Border Force. The men were first discovered by a commercial helicopter pilot.

They had written“SOS” in the sand and put up a flag. It is not known where they came from, or their circumstances.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement on Saturday,“We do not confirm , or comment on, operational matters.

"There has never been a successful people smuggling venture under our government, and that remains true.

"When someone arrives without visa they are detained and then deported.”

In 2022 the Liberals tried to exploit a boat interception on election day, by publicising it and sending text messages to voters.