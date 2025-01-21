Workshop On Mental Health By AAFT Alumna Shoneeka

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – A workshop addressing mental and the official presentation of the book“Love Vipasana – The Union Within,” authored by AAFT alumna Shoneeka, was recently held at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The event was graced by Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, who emphasized the importance of mental health as a critical and sensitive subject in today's world.



The book“Love Vipasana – The Union Within” delves into the nuances of building meaningful and balanced relationships while nurturing mental well-being. During the event, Shoneeka shared key highlights of her book, which include:



Balancing masculine and feminine energies for authentic love.

Building deeper connections with one's soulmate, twin flame, or partner.

Addressing toxic masculinity and toxic femininity in contemporary relationships.

Merging self-help techniques with spirituality to aid relationship healing.

Overcoming recurring emotional patterns to foster genuine connection.

Providing a concise guide to achieving inner and outer harmony in relationships.

The book aims to be a comprehensive tool for individuals seeking personal growth and fulfilling relationships. Sandeep Marwah lauded Shoneeka's efforts, calling the book a timely resource for fostering emotional health and spiritual harmony in modern life.



Marwah Studios remains committed to promoting mental health awareness and encouraging artistic and literary initiatives that inspire change.



