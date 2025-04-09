IBM Introduces Storage Ceph As A Service To Enhance On-Premises Storage Solutions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

IBM has expanded its as-a-service offerings by launching IBM Storage Ceph as a Service, aiming to simplify on-premises storage management for enterprises. This fully managed, software-defined storage solution is designed to handle data-intensive workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Storage Ceph as a Service provides a unified platform supporting block, file, and object storage. It offers scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to adapt to evolving data requirements without the complexities of traditional storage management. The service includes hardware, software, and networking components, with IBM experts overseeing installation, maintenance, and 24/7 monitoring.

The service is available in two deployment tiers-Performance and Capacity-with pricing starting at $0.026 per GB per month. This model enables businesses to align their storage expenses with actual usage, potentially reducing operational costs associated with underutilization and over-provisioning.

IBM Storage Ceph, originally developed by Red Hat and now integrated into IBM's portfolio, is an open-source, software-defined storage platform. It is engineered to provide scalable and flexible storage capabilities suitable for modern workloads, including AI and data analytics. The platform's architecture allows for seamless scaling, accommodating hundreds of petabytes of data and billions of objects.

The introduction of IBM Storage Ceph as a Service reflects IBM's commitment to delivering hybrid cloud solutions that offer the benefits of cloud storage within on-premises data centers. This approach addresses challenges such as data sovereignty, security concerns, and the need for enterprise-level features not always available in public cloud offerings.

By offering a managed service, IBM aims to free IT staff from the complexities of storage management, allowing them to focus on strategic business initiatives. The self-service provisioning model and intuitive interface are designed to reduce administrative bottlenecks and accelerate time-to-value for storage resources.

