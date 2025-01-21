Trump's Envoy: Stable Middle East Is Not A Distant Dream

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff stressed that making the region stable and prosperous "is not a distant dream," considering the ceasefire agreement in Gaza an example of the success of Trump's policies in the Middle East.

"His presidency has provided a clear and bold vision for the Middle East, and that vision guides every step I take in this mission," Witkoff said last night during a celebration for Trump's supporters on the occasion of his inauguration as US president.

"A stable and prosperous Middle East is not a distant dream. It is a goal within our reach, made possible through strong leadership and steadfast commitment," said Witkoff.

"Leaders across the Middle East have recognized that the Trump administration is serious about results, not symbolic gestures, but real, meaningful progress that improves lives," Witkoff said in his remarks.

Witkoff participated in the Doha negotiations that led to a ceasefire in Gaza after 15 months of genocidal warfare by Israel on the besieged enclave. (end)

