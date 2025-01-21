Canadian Firms Optimistic Despite U.S. Trade Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The of Canada's latest Business Outlook Survey reveals a cautiously optimistic outlook among Canadian firms. Released on January 20, 2025, the report shows businesses expect improved sales and demand in the coming year. This positive sentiment stems largely from recent interest rate cuts by the central bank.



Companies anticipate stronger sales growth, driven by lower borrowing costs and rising consumer confidence. The business outlook indicator improved to -1.18, its best reading in five quarters. This marks a gradual recovery in business sentiment, though it remains below average levels.



Firms' investment intentions have become more widespread, rising above historical averages. Many businesses plan to resume previously delayed investment projects. Lower financing costs and improving demand outlooks contribute to this renewed focus on capital expenditures.



However, uncertainty looms over potential U.S. trade measures. A separate survey found 40% of firms expect negative effects from new U.S. policies. Many anticipate higher input costs due to possible trade tensions. This concern is tempering some companies' investment plans.







cThe energy sector stands out as particularly robust. Oil and gas producers expect production and investment to rise in 2025. New export infrastructure, including the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline, supports this positive outlook.



Labor market conditions continue to ease. Fewer firms report binding labor shortages compared to previous quarters. This trend reflects recent weak sales and increased labor supply. Hiring intentions remain modest, with many businesses planning to maintain current staffing levels.

Inflation expectations have risen slightly but remain within the Bank of Canada's target range. Most firms expect inflation between 2.5% and 3% across all time horizons. Some businesses cite potential U.S. tariffs as a factor influencing their inflation outlook.



The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates by 175 basis points since June 2024. These reductions aim to stimulate the economy and address rising unemployment. The policy rate now stands at 3.25%, down from a two-decade high of 5%.



Overall, the survey paints a picture of gradual economic improvement. Businesses are adapting to changing conditions and looking ahead with cautious optimism. However, external factors, particularly U.S. trade policy, continue to cast a shadow over Canada's economic landscape.





