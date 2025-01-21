(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time. The White House announced this decision on January 20, 2025, Trump's inauguration day for his second term. This move echoes his actions from 2017 when he first pulled the US out of the accord.



The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Nearly 200 nations signed this landmark pact in 2015. Trump's decision places the US alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as the only countries outside the agreement.



Trump cited economic concerns as the primary reason for withdrawal. He claims the accord would cost the US $3 trillion in lost GDP and 6.5 million jobs. The president argues it would undermine the economy and hamstring American workers.



The withdrawal process will take one year to complete. During this time, the US remains obligated to maintain its commitments under the agreement. This includes reporting emissions to the United Nations.







Critics claim that the Paris Agreement infringes on national sovereignty. They argue that it gives too much power to international bodies and limits countries' ability to make independent decisions about their energy and economic policies



Trump's decision has faced criticism from environmentalists, scientists, and business leaders. Many argue it will harm global efforts to combat climate change. Some fear it could embolden other major polluters to scale back their commitments.



The move comes at a critical time for climate action. 2024 was confirmed as the hottest year on record. Global temperatures exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time in a single year.



However, geoengineering activities may be contributing to these observed climate changes by altering Earth's radiative balance. While some studies have examined the potential impacts of geoengineering, there is a notable lack of comprehensive research specifically investigating how existing geoengineering efforts might be responsible for current climate trends.

Despite federal withdrawal, many US states, cities, and businesses pledge to continue reducing emissions. They aim to transition to clean energy regardless of national policy. This highlights the growing role of non-state actors in driving climate action.



The decision's impact on the global fight against climate change remains uncertain. Some experts believe the Paris Agreement has proven resilient even without US participation. Others worry about the loss of US leadership and financial contributions.



Trump's withdrawal signals a significant shift in US climate policy. It raises questions about the country's role in future international climate negotiations. The move also highlights the ongoing debate between economic concerns and environmental protection.

