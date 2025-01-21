Pakistan's Largest Airport Opens In Gwadar Under China's Belt And Road Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani officials announced on Monday the formal launch of the country's largest airport, located in the restive Balochistan province. The Gwadar International Airport, built with assistance from China, has an annual passenger capacity of 400,000.

Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Chinese officials attended the inauguration ceremony, witnessing the arrival of the first flight from Karachi operated by Pakistan International Airlines.

According to Pakistan's of Planning and Development, the airport can accommodate ATR 72s, Airbus A300s, Boeing 737s, and Boeing 747s for both domestic and international routes.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan stated that Gwadar Airport, spanning 4,300 hectares, is the country's largest airport by area. Construction began in 2019, with an estimated cost of $230 million funded by China.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and former Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the airport months ago as part of China's significant investments in Gwadar. The city is central to China's Belt and Road Initiative, giving it direct access to the Arabian Sea.

The airport's operational launch faced delays due to increased attacks by Baloch separatists targeting Chinese workers involved in Balochistan projects. These groups oppose Chinese-led initiatives, accusing them of exploiting local resources for economic gain.

The Gwadar Airport symbolizes growing Sino-Pakistani collaboration and its potential to boost Pakistan's economy and improve connectivity. However, its success depends on addressing security concerns and fostering local support in Balochistan.

While the airport brings opportunities for development and international investment, the longstanding tensions in Balochistan highlight the need for inclusive policies to ensure local communities benefit from such large-scale projects.

