Henkel Debuts New Concentrated Formulas For All®, Persil® And Snuggle® Liquid Laundry Products

MENAFN - 3BL) STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2025 /3BL/ - Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, is introducing concentrated formulas and packaging across all®, Persil® and Snuggle® liquid laundry products. This update offers laundry-doers effective detergent cleaning power and fabric conditioning softness and scent at a more concentrated level per load – making every wash more environmentally conscious. The new formulas and packaging began shipping to store shelves early March 2025 and will continue to roll out in subsequent months.

This initiative is a testament to the ongoing commitment to sustainability at Henkel, evidenced by significant reductions in resources used across the value chain. This includes an average 16% dose concentration across laundry detergent variants* and the integration of 50% recycled plastic content into new bottle designs, unlocking sustainability improvements and efficiency from production to shipping and to consumer use.

“At Henkel, we are dedicated to leading with initiatives that not only enhance product performance but also demonstrate our corporate values for the good of all generations,” said Philipp Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President, Henkel Consumer Brands, North America.“Together, we're fostering more mindful laundry days that create positive, lasting impact.”

Martina Spinatsch, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, North America adds,“By further concentrating the liquid formulas for these laundry brands, we're reducing our environmental footprint from plastic to water-usage to shipping, providing efficacy our consumers know and trust.”

The introduction of these concentrated formulas also sets new benchmarks in environmental stewardship for the brands:



Water Conservation: The new detergent formulas reduce water usage in our manufacturing facilities, conserving approximately 9 million gallons annually, equivalent to the water used in 450,000 standard laundry wash loads**.

Plastic Reduction: With concentrated formulas comes smaller bottles. The initiative achieves a nearly 5% net reduction in plastic, which is equivalent to the plastic found in over 20 million one-gallon milk jugs.

Moreover, the majority of the brands' laundry product bottles will be made with 50% recycled materials. CO2 Reduction: With smaller, more efficient packaging, Henkel can effectively reduce the number of trucks needed for transportation, resulting in a significant decrease in CO2 emissions. This change will contribute to a projected annual CO2 emissions savings of over 4,000 metric tons, which is equivalent to the absorption capabilities of approximately 169,100 trees annually.

Formula concentration supports the Henkel 2030+ Sustainability Impact Framework, which focuses on creating a regenerative planet, thriving communities and trusted partnerships. By reducing resource consumption and enhancing product sustainability, Henkel aims to help influence positive consumer behavior through effective and environmentally responsible products.

Consumers can support these efforts by choosing all®, Persil® and Snuggle® brand products which support Henkel Corporation's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. To learn more, visit henkel-northamerica .

*Includes all® & Persil®

**Based on 20 gallons per washload

About all®

Sold in the United States, the all® laundry brand has been a recognized leader and laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all® free clear detergent is the #1 recommended detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin. Follow all® on Instagram @all_laundry and Facebook @allLaundry .

About Persil®

As a trusted leader in laundry care, Persil® laundry detergent is formulated to help keep clothes looking newer for longer versus the leading value detergent. The fabric care ingredients of Persil® help keep colors from fading and whites and colors stay vibrant. Persil® is also packed with powerful stain-fighting enzymes to deliver a premium deep clean. Sold nationwide in the United States, the Persil® laundry portfolio includes liquid and single dose pac detergents. The detergents can be used in all water temperatures and washer types, including cold water and high-efficiency (HE) machines. Stay connected with Persil® on Instagram @PersilLaundry , TikTok @PersilLaundry and Facebook @Persil for the latest updates and tips.

About Snuggle®

Snuggle® fabric softener has been making the world a softer, fresher place for over 40 years, providing the ultimate in Snuggly Softness® and long-lasting freshness to loads of laundry. The Snuggle® line offers a variety of high-quality fabric conditioning products, including liquid softeners, dryer sheets, and in-wash scent boosters that make clothes snuggly soft while providing long-lasting freshness. See for full details.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit and on X @Henkel_NA .

Agency Contact on behalf of Henkel: Brittni Wade

Email: ...

Henkel North America Contact: Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

Email: ...

