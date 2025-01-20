Sappers Neutralize Warhead Of Russian Drone In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, sappers from the Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response recovered a warhead from a Geran-2 UAV following another enemy attack on Sunday, January 19.

That's according to the State Emergency Service, Ukrinform reports.

Rescuers remind people that if suspicious objects are found, they should not be approached, touched or moved. The special services should be informed immediately about the dangerous find.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a private building and two cars were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of falling debris from a downed enemy drone in one of the settlements.

Photo: SES