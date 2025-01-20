Gold Prices Drop As Investors Eye Trump’S Economic Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) News reports indicate that gold prices fell on Monday, February 20, as markets reacted to the new administration of Donald Trump. Investors expressed concern about how Trump's policies might influence the Reserve's decisions and inflation trends.



The recent easing of tensions in the Middle East also contributed to the decline in gold's value. On this day, gold for February traded electronically at a price of $2,728.20 per troy ounce. It was traded on the Comex, part of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).



This reflected a decrease of 0.75% by 3:32 PM Brasília time. Tickmill noted that today's trading focused on seeking clarity regarding potential policies that could impact inflation trends and monetary policy decisions by the Fed .



They explained that price dynamics for this precious metal might experience increased volatility during the early stages of Trump's administration. Policy implementations could lead to unexpected developments.







Furthermore, the brokerage highlighted that the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas reduced demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, further contributing to its price drop.



BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, had already projected unfavorable conditions for gold prices. They estimated that gold could trade at around $2,500 per troy ounce by 2025. This would occur if the Fed adopts a more hawkish stance on monetary policy.

MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109110280