Peruvian Coffee Exports Surpass $1 Billion In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peruvian coffee exports experienced a significant resurgence in 2024, surpassing the previous year's figures. According to Fresh Fruit, the value of coffee shipments reached $1.127 billion, marking a 36% increase.



The volume of exported coffee also rose by 23%, indicating a robust recovery in the market. The average price of coffee rose by 10%, climbing from $4.00 per kilogram in 2023 to $4.41 in 2024.



This upward trend became particularly pronounced in the last four months of the year, as prices consistently exceeded $5.00 per kilogram. August and September stood out for their export volumes, with Peru shipping 40,931 tons and 38,599 tons, respectively.



In terms of market reach, Peruvian coffee made its way to 57 countries in 2024. The United States emerged as the leading destination, accounting for 28% of total exports.



The U.S. imported 68,520 tons valued at $315.7 million, reflecting a volume increase of 21% and a value increase of 38% compared to the previous year. The average price for U.S. imports rose by 14%, reaching $4.61 per kilogram.





A Booming Market in Europe

Germany followed as the second-largest importer, purchasing 46,014 tons-21% more than in 2023-for $218.8 million, which represents a 44% increase in value. The average price for German imports stood at $4.76 per kilogram.



Belgium ranked third, importing 27,568 tons of Peruvian coffee-an increase of 46%-for $122.6 million, up by 56%. The average price for Belgian imports was $4.45 per kilogram.



In total, over 230 Peruvian exporters participated in the market last year. Notably, Perales Huancaruna increased its market share to 15%, up from 13% in 2023. Olam Agro Perú and Comercio Amazonía followed with shares of 11% and 7%, respectively.



The significant growth in Peruvian coffee exports illustrates the resilience and potential of this sector, highlighting the importance of self-reliance and market-driven strategies in fostering economic success.

MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109110273