Bullous Pemphigoid Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2034, Delveinsight Projects

The Bullous Pemphigoid market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bullous Pemphigoid pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bullous Pemphigoid market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Bullous Pemphigoid Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bullous Pemphigoid, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bullous Pemphigoid market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Bullous Pemphigoid market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Bullous Pemphigoid Market Report:

.The Bullous Pemphigoid market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In October 2024, Eli Lilly's EBGLYSS has shown significant improvements in skin condition and itch relief for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, according to new Phase IIIb ADapt study results. These findings are especially important for patients who did not achieve sufficient results with the widely prescribed dupilumab. The 24-week, open-label Phase IIIb ADapt study evaluated the safety and effectiveness of EBGLYSS in individuals aged 12 to under 18 years who had prior treatment experience with dupilumab.

.In September 2024, Sanofi and Regeneron\u2019s blockbuster anti-inflammatory biologic, Dupixent, continues to achieve significant milestones. On the same day the companies revealed positive findings from a study on chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and a new analysis in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), promising results from a pivotal trial in the rare skin condition bullous pemphigoid (BP) further strengthen its potential for an upcoming regulatory submission.

.Data indicates that bullous pemphigoid, a rare skin condition, affected approximately 135,000 individuals across the 7MM in 2023.

.Within the EU4 and the UK, Spain reported the fewest patients, while the UK had the largest number, accounting for nearly 25% of all cases in these regions in 2023.

.Bullous Pemphigoid is commonly seen in older adults, aligning with our research, which shows that almost half of the prevalent cases in the United States occur in individuals aged 80 or older.

.Key Bullous Pemphigoid Companies: Nihon Pharmaceutical, Takeda, Argenx, AstraZeneca/Kyowa Kirin, argenx, Regeneron/Sanofi, Mayo Clinic, University of Iowa, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Duke University, Immune Pharmaceuticals, AKARI Therapeutics, and others

.Key Bullous Pemphigoid Therapies: Kenketu Glovenin-I (NPB-01), VYVGART (efgartigimod PH20 SC), FASENRA (benralizumab), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), Ixekizumab, efgartigimod PH20 SC, Omalizumab, NPB-01, Rituximab, Bertilimumab, rVA576, and others

.The Bullous Pemphigoid epidemiology based on age-specific cases analyzed that Bullous Pemphigoid is more prevalent in older age group (66 to 83 years)

Bullous Pemphigoid Overview

Bullous pemphigoid is a rare, chronic autoimmune skin disorder characterized by large, fluid-filled blisters (bullae) that primarily appear on areas of the skin that often flex, such as the lower abdomen, upper thighs, or armpits. It most commonly affects older adults and can cause significant discomfort and itching.

Bullous Pemphigoid Market

The dynamics of the Bullous Pemphigoid market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bullous Pemphigoid market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Bullous Pemphigoid

.Prevalent Cases of Bullous Pemphigoid by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Bullous Pemphigoid

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Bullous Pemphigoid

Bullous Pemphigoid Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bullous Pemphigoid market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bullous Pemphigoid market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bullous Pemphigoid Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bullous Pemphigoid Therapies and Key Companies

.Kenketu Glovenin-I (NPB-01): Nihon Pharmaceutical/ Takeda

.VYVGART (efgartigimod PH20 SC): Argenx

.FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca/Kyowa Kirin

.DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Regeneron/Sanofi

.Ixekizumab: Mayo Clinic

.efgartigimod PH20 SC: argenx

.Omalizumab: University of Iowa

.NPB-01: Nihon Pharmaceutical

.Rituximab: Duke University

.Bertilimumab: Immune Pharmaceuticals

.rVA576: AKARI Therapeutics

Bullous Pemphigoid Market Strengths

.The growth in the geriatric population, accompanied by a rise in the risk factors such as neurological disorders and the use of certain drugs (diuretics and neuroleptics), etc., over the globe, is resulting in an active rise in the prevalence of BP.

.The presence of precise diagnostic procedures and specific biomarkers ensures better diagnosis and prognosis for the disease patients.

Bullous Pemphigoid Market Opportunities

.The lack of approved therapies in the market presents a great opportunity for investment and the development of novel therapy.

.The current market for BP lacks therapies that address major challenges patients face, like a lack of medications with better safety for long-term use and low treatment duration.

Scope of the Bullous Pemphigoid Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Bullous Pemphigoid Companies: Nihon Pharmaceutical, Takeda, Argenx, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, argenx, Regeneron/Sanofi, Mayo Clinic, University of Iowa, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Duke University, Immune Pharmaceuticals, AKARI Therapeutics, and others

.Key Bullous Pemphigoid Therapies: Kenketu Glovenin-I (NPB-01), VYVGART (efgartigimod PH20 SC), FASENRA (benralizumab), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), Ixekizumab, efgartigimod PH20 SC, Omalizumab, NPB-01, Rituximab, Bertilimumab, rVA576, and others

.Bullous Pemphigoid Therapeutic Assessment: Bullous Pemphigoid current marketed and Bullous Pemphigoid emerging therapies

.Bullous Pemphigoid Market Dynamics: Bullous Pemphigoid market drivers and Bullous Pemphigoid market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Bullous Pemphigoid Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bullous Pemphigoid Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Bullous Pemphigoid Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Bullous Pemphigoid

3. SWOT analysis of Bullous Pemphigoid

4. Bullous Pemphigoid Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Bullous Pemphigoid Market Overview at a Glance

6. Bullous Pemphigoid Disease Background and Overview

7. Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Bullous Pemphigoid

9. Bullous Pemphigoid Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Bullous Pemphigoid Unmet Needs

11. Bullous Pemphigoid Emerging Therapies

12. Bullous Pemphigoid Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Bullous Pemphigoid Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Bullous Pemphigoid Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Bullous Pemphigoid Market Drivers

16. Bullous Pemphigoid Market Barriers

17. Bullous Pemphigoid Appendix

18. Bullous Pemphigoid Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

