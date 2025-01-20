Media reports Taliban prohibiting females from being TV hosts

(MENAFN) The has imposed a ban on women working as television presenters in Afghanistan, according to local reports. The restriction was issued by the Directorate for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, with sources in Herat Province confirming the news. The Taliban officials justified the decision by stating that female voices on TV were "provoking men," and instructed media outlets to comply with the decree.



This new restriction follows previous rules allowing women to work as TV presenters but requiring them to cover their bodies and faces and to avoid appearing alongside men on screen. Additionally, the Taliban recently prohibited women from hosting radio shows in Badghis Province.



Since taking control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban has enforced a series of restrictive measures on women, including bans on education beyond the sixth grade, work with men, and travel without a male guardian. The group has also implemented the Law for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which limits the depiction of living beings in media.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108445