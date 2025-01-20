Russians Change Routes, Technical Characteristics Of Drones - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Siversk operational and tactical grouping of troops, changes in the routes and technical characteristics of Russian drones are being recorded.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the Siversk OTG Vadym Mysnyk.

“The technical characteristics of the drones used are also changing, they [drones] are constantly being improved both by the enemy and by our means of countering electronic warfare,” said Mysnyk.

According to him, the occupiers are also changing the routes of the attack, in particular from the territory of Kursk and Bryansk regions.

“The enemy is also changing the routes of the attack. They are strategically determined, first of all, from the territory of Kursk region. We also recorded the attacks from the territory of Bryansk region. They change the altitude and routes,” the spokesman added.

Mysnyk assured that mobile fire groups and other means of the Defense Forces inflict maximum damage to prevent the advance of enemy drones deep into the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian occupation forces on the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions have been shelling in“waves” for several days, but certain enemy problems with logistics and the fact that the Armed Forces strike deep into Russia are already evident.

Photo: Getty Images