New Omnichannel Messaging Platform At DIDWW To Enhance Global Business Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's competitive marketplace, businesses can effectively captivate their target audience by using fast, easy, and secure text messaging. DIDWW , a leading operator known for its premium quality and fully compliant two-way SIP trunking and SMS services, has announced the launch of its new omnichannel Messaging .







This powerful tool enables users to engage with their audience globally through multiple channels, including SMS, social platforms and email. Companies can easily segment contacts based on attributes, create multiple message templates, and efficiently manage opt-outs. This platform also features automated link shorteners, customizable sender information, and the ability to generate fallback channels to ensure message delivery. Additionally, users can thoroughly test their messaging campaigns before they go live, schedule activities for optimal timing, and gain valuable insights through detailed statistics and message logs.

The DIDWW platform can handle large volumes of messages, provide real-time monitoring and ensure high delivery rates. The carrier's advanced global infrastructure optimizes message deliverability, reduces latency, and minimizes message failures, ensuring premium quality SMS services . To guarantee maximum security and privacy, the DIDWW platform has implemented robust security measures to protect all sensitive customer data. In addition, customers can leverage the DIDWW Outbound SMS API to create, manage and track all of their messaging campaigns effortlessly, ensuring consistent communications across multiple business processes.

DIDWW is offering free credits to existing customers for sending marketing emails, allowing users to test and experience this Messaging Platform at no charge.

Marius Martinkus, Technical Operations Manager at DIDWW, said,“We are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that offer businesses worldwide, reliable and efficient voice and SMS services. Organizations can now leverage our new Messaging Platform and its advanced features to efficiently communicate with their audiences across multiple channels.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable business phone system, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators and enterprises worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

...

+1 (212) 461 1854



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at